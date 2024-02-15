Previous
Split toned Giraffes by nigelrogers
Split toned Giraffes

OK so I have seen a bunch of 'split tone' pictures being posted, not sure what that was about so I looked it up and had a go on a picture I took last year!!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

