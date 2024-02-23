Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1047
Another bird
OK, so I am going to guess that this is some form of wagtail because its tail wagged a lot, and since there is a significant amount of yellow plumage I am going for a Yellow Wagtail. I think this stretches my ornithological skills to the limit..
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1112
photos
68
followers
39
following
286% complete
View this month »
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd February 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
bird
,
fairford
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close