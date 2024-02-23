Previous
Another bird by nigelrogers
OK, so I am going to guess that this is some form of wagtail because its tail wagged a lot, and since there is a significant amount of yellow plumage I am going for a Yellow Wagtail. I think this stretches my ornithological skills to the limit..
Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
