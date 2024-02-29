Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
The blurring of time
Looking through the side glass of a carriage clock.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
time
clock
wheels
brass
mechanical
cogs
Jeni
I love the shapes, patterns and the interplay of light and shade.
March 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
A great pov of the mechanism.
March 1st, 2024
