Photo 1061
Bobbins
We visited a local craft centre which had a room full of old weaving machines and associated bits and pieces. These are bobbins that the wool was wound around, I can't make my mind up if I prefer this picture in mono or not, so I may post it again!!
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
wood
,
textures
,
bobbins
,
fairford
John
Fab light, cool shot
March 6th, 2024
