Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1067
Family History 1
This is a picture of my wife's maternal grand parents. I scanned an old photograph into Lightroom and have managed to edit it, this is a first for me and I assume may be better ways to do this, but thought I would try this first.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1135
photos
69
followers
42
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon G4010 series
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
Joan Robillard
ace
Good job
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close