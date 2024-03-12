Previous
Next
Family History 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1067

Family History 1

This is a picture of my wife's maternal grand parents. I scanned an old photograph into Lightroom and have managed to edit it, this is a first for me and I assume may be better ways to do this, but thought I would try this first.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good job
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise