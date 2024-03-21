Previous
Pink flowers by nigelrogers
Pink flowers

We went to the garden centre to buy some compost and came back with a plant as well!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
