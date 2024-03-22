Previous
Snakes Head Fritillary by nigelrogers
Photo 1077

Snakes Head Fritillary

I have a weakness for these flowers, we have several places in the garden where we have planted the bulbs and they always look great.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
gloria jones ace
Very nice.
March 22nd, 2024  
