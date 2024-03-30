Previous
The Christmas Poinsettia is still going by nigelrogers
The Christmas Poinsettia is still going

30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Phil Sandford
That’s impressive. I think @carole_sandford had one go into April, but this year’s was in the bin by end of January.
March 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
March 30th, 2024  
