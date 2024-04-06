Previous
Trying out the wide angle by nigelrogers
Photo 1089

Trying out the wide angle

Took my new lens out for a walk this morning!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Excellent image of that sky
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene. The clouds look amazing fav
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise