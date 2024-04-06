Sign up
Previous
Photo 1089
Trying out the wide angle
Took my new lens out for a walk this morning!
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
6th April 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
river
,
landscape
,
fairford
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent image of that sky
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene. The clouds look amazing fav
April 6th, 2024
