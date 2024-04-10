Previous
The orangery at Greenway by nigelrogers
The orangery at Greenway

Spending a few days in Devon. This is a National Trust site and was the summer residence of Agatha Christie, the gardens are home to this magnificent orangery.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

Judith Johnson ace
It looks wonderful, I've never been there. Nice in black and white
April 13th, 2024  
John
Fab looking building
April 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
April 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely old orangery.
April 13th, 2024  
