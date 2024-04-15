Previous
Clematis seed pod? by nigelrogers
Photo 1101

Clematis seed pod?

We have a clematis growing over an arch in the garden, this appears to be one of many seed pods? appearing on the remains of last years flower heads...
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

