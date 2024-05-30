Previous
Strawberry Hill House by nigelrogers
Strawberry Hill House

Strawberry Hill House—often called simply Strawberry Hill—is a Gothic Revival villa that was built in Twickenham, London, by Horace Walpole (1717–1797) from 1749 onward.
Nigel Rogers

