39 / 365
Powered by the Sun
Still cold. Still covered with snow. More snow expected tomorrow.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
3
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
39
photos
64
followers
113
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
snow
,
white
,
iphone
,
sky
,
blue
,
wires
,
shadow
,
trees
,
pole
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
gloria jones
ace
Super leading lines in this neat winter shot
February 9th, 2021
Maggie
What a great perspective Nada
February 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very striking
February 9th, 2021
