Spotted Lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is indigenous to parts of Southern China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. As of 2020 it is an invasive species in many parts of the United States. People are asked to destroy when they spot and report it the authorities who are tracking the “invasion.”



This one landed on the hood of a white car as I got out of the car. I took a picture. Sad that such a lovely creature is so destructive to the native environment.