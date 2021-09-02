Previous
Perspective by njmom3
245 / 365

Perspective

Last night a storm wreaked havoc on the area. This morning brought these vivid blue skies.
2nd September 2021

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Neat pov and gorgeous clouds
September 3rd, 2021  
