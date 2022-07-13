Previous
Spotted Lantern Fly by njmom3
Spotted Lantern Fly

This polka dotted creature is sadly invasive, a pest, and a danger to the local environment.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
153% complete

Boxplayer ace
Oh dear, and so pretty.
July 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Bring in the measles vaccine! Jolly good focus!
July 16th, 2022  
