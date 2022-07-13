Sign up
Photo 559
Spotted Lantern Fly
This polka dotted creature is sadly invasive, a pest, and a danger to the local environment.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
559
photos
133
followers
157
following
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
9
2
365
iPhone14,3
8th July 2022 10:51am
iphone
,
insect
,
polka
,
dot
,
snapseed
Boxplayer
ace
Oh dear, and so pretty.
July 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Bring in the measles vaccine! Jolly good focus!
July 16th, 2022
