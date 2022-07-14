Previous
Next
Water by njmom3
Photo 560

Water

This water is not a fountain nor large enough to be called a pond. Yet, a world can be found within.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Beautiful - great pov to capture the reflections!
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise