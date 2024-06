Temple of Poseidon

The Temple of Poseidon is located on Cape Sounion, Greece, dedicated to the god Poseidon. The sites on the cape provide evidence of history dating from 11th century BC. The temple is said to date from about 700 BC. Located on a cape at the southern end of Greece, the local is appropriate for Poseidon, the god of the seas and also strategic from a naval and defense perspective.