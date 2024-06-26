Previous
Harbor Sunset by njmom3
Harbor Sunset

No place in Athens is too far from the water. An after dinner walk brought us to this marina and this sunset.
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Mark St Clair ace
gorgeous!
June 26th, 2024  
