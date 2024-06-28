Previous
Cape Sunion Sunset by njmom3
Cape Sunion Sunset

Because of clouds, we did not get the full sunset experience, but beautiful & peaceful nevertheless.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture...super layers, light
June 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So lovely
June 28th, 2024  
George ace
Serene.
June 28th, 2024  
