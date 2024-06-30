Previous
Storms Predicted by njmom3
Storms Predicted

First came the clouds. Rain soon followed. A burst of a storm and back now to sunshine.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
