Life lessons can be found everywhere. by njmom3
Photo 646

Life lessons can be found everywhere.

On a city sidewalk that thousands walk over. I wonder how many notice?
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
