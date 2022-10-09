Previous
Next
The Church on the Corner by njmom3
Photo 647

The Church on the Corner

Another beautiful day. Another quick walk at lunch time.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very nice
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise