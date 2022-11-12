Previous
Next
The Record Store by njmom3
Photo 680

The Record Store

An interesting space with an interesting, eclectic music selection.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Awesome. I haven’t been in or seen a record store for a couple of decades.
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise