Utility Box Art by njmom3
Utility Box Art

The Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee started a mural project in 2020 focused on the theme of equality and inclusion. Artists who lived or worked in Hoboken submitted proposals to beautify 15 utility boxes along Washington St. The Committee's guidance for proposals stated, “Equity is fair-mindedness and egalitarianism, decency and balance. Inclusion encompasses all, leaving no one or group marginalized or on the fringe. An equitable and inclusive city is one where the inherent value and dignity of all people are recognized. An inclusive city promotes and sustains a sense of belonging; it values and practices respect for the talents, beliefs, backgrounds, and ways of living of its members.”
