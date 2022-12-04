Sign up
Photo 702
What remains of fall
A few trees still have leaves awash with color.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
2
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
702
photos
123
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
leaves
,
fall
,
snapseed
,
brushstroke
Maggiemae
ace
That's rather arty with the branches silhouetted with the leaves and colour chosen!
December 5th, 2022
Annie D
ace
this is beautiful
December 5th, 2022
