Playing with Light… bulb by njmom3
Photo 703

Playing with Light… bulb

Photography is all about playing with light. Recently, some people here have been playing with lightbulbs. So I decided to try.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
192% complete

Maggiemae ace
That's brilliant - very well thought out! fav
December 7th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Excellent!
December 7th, 2022  
