Right place, right time by njmom3
Photo 941

Right place, right time

A cloudy-ish day. Puddles after the rain. Freedom Tower on down to the tip of Manhattan across to the lights of Liberty State Park itself. New York City views from New Jersey. (No editing except a slight crop.)
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
August 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and teflections.
August 28th, 2023  
