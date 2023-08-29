Sign up
Photo 942
Walking with Memories (sooc)
Empty Sky is the memorial to the almost 750 Mew Jersey victims of the September 11 attacks on the United States. The Families and Survivors Memorial Committee, voted for this design out of 320 qualified entries.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow fabulous
August 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
August 29th, 2023
