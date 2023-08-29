Previous
Walking with Memories (sooc) by njmom3
Walking with Memories (sooc)

Empty Sky is the memorial to the almost 750 Mew Jersey victims of the September 11 attacks on the United States. The Families and Survivors Memorial Committee, voted for this design out of 320 qualified entries.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow fabulous
August 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful
August 29th, 2023  
