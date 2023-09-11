Previous
Is it summer or already fall? by njmom3
Is it summer or already fall?

Labor Day passed. Schools are open. It was a cloudy day. The beach season is over, but I love the beach on days like this!
Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective and it's still summer ;-)
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful beach. When I was on the beach today there was a real sense of the season shifting.
September 12th, 2023  
