Photo 955
Is it summer or already fall?
Labor Day passed. Schools are open. It was a cloudy day. The beach season is over, but I love the beach on days like this!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
iphone
,
water
,
beach
,
ocean
,
snapseed
,
sixws-143
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful perspective and it's still summer ;-)
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful beach. When I was on the beach today there was a real sense of the season shifting.
September 12th, 2023
