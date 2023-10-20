Sign up
Photo 994
Photo 994
Staying in our Lane
It is a beautiful thing to be a passenger on this drive & just enjoy the view. Different day. Different drive. Another lovely vista.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Tags
road
,
iphone
,
sky
,
clouds
,
line
,
snapseed
Dixie Goode
ace
My favorite roads are a lit like this. Great view.
October 21st, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
You should tag this scenesoftheroad-60
October 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scenery and leading line of the road.
October 21st, 2023
