Photo 995
Desert meets the sky.
I have seen pictures all my life. I have now had the opportunity to visit. Yet, the colors and formations appear surreal as if they possibly could not be real.
Sooc except a crop.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Tags
iphone
sky
desert
utah
clouds
rock
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
Great layers.
October 22nd, 2023
