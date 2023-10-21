Previous
Desert meets the sky. by njmom3
Desert meets the sky.

I have seen pictures all my life. I have now had the opportunity to visit. Yet, the colors and formations appear surreal as if they possibly could not be real.

Sooc except a crop.
21st October 2023

@njmom3
Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely
Great layers.
October 22nd, 2023  
