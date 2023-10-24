Previous
As the Light Changes by njmom3
As the Light Changes

Clouds & the sun starting to set & a tree hanging on the edge.
24th October 2023 24th Oct 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Superb composition and wonderful light!
October 27th, 2023  
KV ace
Lovely shot of the canyon.
October 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous landscape
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely light capture
October 27th, 2023  
