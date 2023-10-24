Sign up
Previous
Photo 998
As the Light Changes
Clouds & the sun starting to set & a tree hanging on the edge.
24th October 2023
24th Oct 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
bryce
,
canyon
,
snapseed
Corinne C
ace
Superb composition and wonderful light!
October 27th, 2023
KV
ace
Lovely shot of the canyon.
October 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous landscape
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely light capture
October 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
