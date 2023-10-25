Previous
The Hiker by njmom3
The Hiker

At about 2-3 miles and a 450 foot change in elevation, this trail in the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater is considered “moderate.”

What adds to the challenge of Bryce Canyon hikes is described as follows by the National Park Service:

With elevations averaging around 8,000 feet (2438 m) and reaching up to over 9,000 feet (2743 m) Bryce Canyon is a high altitude park… The higher you go, the less atmosphere there is pressing down, and the further apart oxygen molecules spread. As a result, at 8,000 feet effective oxygen levels are about 75% of what's found at sea level, and as oxygen falls the risk for altitude sickness goes up.
