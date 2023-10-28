Previous
Life on the Edge by njmom3
Life on the Edge

The trees clinging to the edge of the canyon were themselves amazing.
Dawn ace
A nice shot
October 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular in B&W
October 31st, 2023  
