Photo 1003
Photo 1003
Life on the Edge - in Color
Amid the vibrant sky & hoodoos.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1003
photos
130
followers
169
following
274% complete
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2023 4:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
bryce
,
canyon
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
I think that I prefer this.
October 31st, 2023
