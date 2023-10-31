Sign up
Previous
Photo 1005
Lookin Up
Fall color going towards the bare branches of winter.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1005
photos
130
followers
169
following
275% complete
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2023 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
white
,
iphone
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
fall
,
highkey
,
snapseed
Marloes
ace
Wonderful Fall colors!
November 1st, 2023
