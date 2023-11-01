Sign up
Photo 1006
Capitol Reef
The camper is not ours. Capitol Reef is named for the Navajo Sandstone cliffs with dome formations—similar to the white domes often placed on capitol buildings—that are found here. Reef refers to any rocky barrier to land travel.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Nada
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
road
iphone
utah
camper
reef
sandstone
snapseed
