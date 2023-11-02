Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1007
Petroglyphs at Capitol Reef
Native American petroglyphs are found in several places in Capitol Reef National Park. Most are dated to between 600 and 1300 AD & attributed to the Fremont Culture.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1007
photos
130
followers
169
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone14,3
Taken
10th October 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
rock
,
art
,
carving
,
reef
,
petroglyph
,
snapseed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close