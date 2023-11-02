Previous
Petroglyphs at Capitol Reef by njmom3
Petroglyphs at Capitol Reef

Native American petroglyphs are found in several places in Capitol Reef National Park. Most are dated to between 600 and 1300 AD & attributed to the Fremont Culture.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
