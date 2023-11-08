Previous
A Sense of Perspective by njmom3
Photo 1013

A Sense of Perspective

This is Canyonlands National Park. The scale of the canyons is hard to fathom:

The white rim is sandstone and about 1,300 feet below our viewpoint.

The different paths of the canyon are all created by the Colorado River as it found the path of least resistance. The canyon has been cut so deep that the riverbed is no longer visible from this point.

This winding road is the 100 mile White Rim Road open to four-wheel-drives and motorbikes. Other visible paths are those left behind from a time when this area was open to mining.

The mountains in the background are about 35 miles away with a high elevation of over 11,000 feet.
John Falconer ace
I fabulous capture. It’s spectacular.
November 9th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot
November 9th, 2023  
