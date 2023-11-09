Previous
Light by njmom3
Photo 1014

Light

As the day begins.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
A stunning image
November 10th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful sunrise!
November 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oh my! so beautiful :)
November 10th, 2023  
