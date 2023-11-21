Previous
The storm is here. by njmom3
Photo 1026

The storm is here.

With clouds & sun all day, the rain storm finally arrived.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
