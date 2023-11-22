Sign up
Previous
Photo 1027
A Casual Drive
In a Hummer down solid rock in a rainstorm in an area that does not get a lot of rain. That ride was anything but casual!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
5
5
Nada
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1027
photos
130
followers
172
following
281% complete
View this month »
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
mountain
,
utah
,
rain
,
rock
,
hummer
,
snapseed
John Falconer
Looks scary to me! Nice shot though.
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
A beautiful shot and a great adventure!
November 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
OMG. I think I would have stopped breathing. That’s one you’ll remember.
November 23rd, 2023
Elisa Smith
I'm feeling nervous just thinking about it, haha. Nothing like a bit of adventure.
November 23rd, 2023
amyK
Great shot of your adventure!
November 23rd, 2023
