A Casual Drive by njmom3
Photo 1027

A Casual Drive

In a Hummer down solid rock in a rainstorm in an area that does not get a lot of rain. That ride was anything but casual!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

John Falconer ace
Looks scary to me! Nice shot though.
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful shot and a great adventure!
November 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
OMG. I think I would have stopped breathing. That’s one you’ll remember.
November 23rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I'm feeling nervous just thinking about it, haha. Nothing like a bit of adventure.
November 23rd, 2023  
amyK ace
Great shot of your adventure!
November 23rd, 2023  
