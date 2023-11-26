Previous
In the Shadows by njmom3
Photo 1031

In the Shadows

Do you see the seated figure bent over, hands on knees created by the shadow of the rock edge?
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows. This is such an incredible place.
November 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Yes amazing
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise