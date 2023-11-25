Previous
Wild Horses by njmom3
Wild Horses

Wild, free, and so beautiful.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
George ace
Lovely lighting.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image, the light on the grass is golden!
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful horse and lighting.
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fab
Fab
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image and light
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the light here
November 26th, 2023  
