Previous
Photo 1050
Public Restroom
“Not responsible for accidents.” 😂😂😂
The “touristy” fun of Route 66 continues.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1050
photos
133
followers
173
following
View this month »
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
Tags
iphone
,
restroom
,
bathroom
,
prisma
,
snapseed
,
route66
Kathy A
ace
Lucky it's air conditioned
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great find!
December 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice sense of humor.
December 16th, 2023
