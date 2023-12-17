Previous
Angel Parking Only by njmom3
Photo 1052

Angel Parking Only

Route 66 ran from Chicago, Illinois, through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona before ending in Santa Monica, California for a total of 2,448 miles (3,940 km).[4]
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Lesley ace
Excellent find! That really would be some trip.
December 17th, 2023  
