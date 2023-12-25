Previous
Happy Holidays by njmom3
Happy Holidays

An image taken casually on a rainy day commute turned into a holiday card. A blessed holiday to all those celebrating today.
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous effect.
December 25th, 2023  
