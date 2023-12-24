Previous
Origami Tree by njmom3
Photo 1059

Origami Tree

The tree at the American Museum of Natural History in New York decorated in themed origami ornaments. To learn more about the project and this year’s theme: https://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/origami-holiday-tree
