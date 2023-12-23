Previous
Day turns to night by njmom3
Photo 1058

Day turns to night

Watching the horizon through the plane window. Clouds below. The sun to the west behind us. Night ahead to the east.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The joys of travel.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise