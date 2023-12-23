Sign up
Photo 1058
Day turns to night
Watching the horizon through the plane window. Clouds below. The sun to the west behind us. Night ahead to the east.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1058
photos
134
followers
173
following
289% complete
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2023 7:18pm
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
plane
,
airplane
,
horizon
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
The joys of travel.
December 23rd, 2023
